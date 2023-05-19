Ghost Stream New Covers EP 'Phantomime'

Album art

(hennemusic) Ghost is streaming their covers EP "Phantomime" in sync with its release on May 19. The project sees the band record classic tracks originally recorded by Iron Maiden, Genesis, Tina Turner, The Stranglers and Television.

The EP follows Ghost's 2022 album, "Impera", which delivered a career high for the group when it debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, while it was recently honored with a Grammis Award in the band's native Sweden.

"Phantomime" arrives in sync with Ghost's first live dates of the year, beginning with a spring series of European festival and headline dates that will open in Rouen, France on May 21.

Ghost will then make its triumphant return to North America for a summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth; Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 kicks off August 2 in Concord, CA, with stops in more than two dozen cities before its two-night finale the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 11 and - recently added by popular demand - September 12.

Stream "Phantomime" in full here.

Related Stories

Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Make Them Suffer Premiere 'Ghost Of Me' Video

Post-Punk Supergroup Ghost Work Ink Deal For Sophomore Album

Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'

More Ghost News