Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Oakland

Video still

(hennemusic) Glenn Tipton joined his Judas Priest bandmates during a March 12 concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA and fan filmed video of the jam has been shared online.

The rare appearance from Tipton - who retired from extensive touring a few years ago due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease - saw the guitarist take the stage for the group's encore, which featured classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".

The Oakland stop is part of Judas Priest's rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour, which launched recently in Peoria, IL and will wrap up in Hamilton, ON on April 13.

Judas Priest are among the nominees under consideration for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Watch the video here.

