Hootie & the Blowfish Opening Vault With 'For What It's Worth'

(EBM) Generation-defining pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish sets the stage for a return to the road this summer with this Friday's release of their rendition of "For What It's Worth," the timeless anthem originally penned by Stephen Stills in 1966. The band's version of this iconic song, recorded in 2017 during their studio sessions for Imperfect Circle, is finally emerging from the vault in conjunction with the kickoff of their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour, their first in five years. Pre-save here.

During that first return to the studio in nearly 15 years, longtime producer Don Gehman encouraged the band - which has long prioritized songs that make a statement, including "Drowning" and even "Hold My Hand" as far back as their 1994 Cracked Rear View debut - to pay homage to one of the most influential protest songs of all time.

"For us, adding our voice to 'For What It's Worth' is about more than just a great song," front man Darius Rucker reflects. "It's about standing up for what you believe in, speaking out against injustice and trying to find a sense of unity. In today's world, where there is so much division, this song carries a message that is as relevant as ever."

The release of "For What It's Worth" comes as Hootie & the Blowfish gears up for their Summer Camp with Trucks Tourwith special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View - which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history - plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through the fall, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston's iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way, including a homecoming to Columbia, S.C.'s Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni. The band will also headline Rucker's own Riverfront Revival Music Festival in their home state in October.

Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

May 30 | Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 | Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP

June 1 | St. Louis, Mo. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 | Detroit, Mich. | Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 | Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center

June 8 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Ruoff Music Center

June 13 | Gilford, N.H. | BankNH Pavilion

June 14 | Bangor, Maine | Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 | Saratoga Springs, N.Y. | Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 | Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

June 27 | Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 | Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 | Burgettstown, Pa. | The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 | Denver, Colo. | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 11 | Salt Lake City, Utah | USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Footprint Center

July 16 | Anaheim, Calif. | Honda Center

July 17 | Mountain View, Calif. | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 | Portland, Ore. | RV Inn Styles Amphitheater

July 20 | Seattle, Wash. | White River Amphitheatre

July 26 | Birmingham, Ala. | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 | Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 | Hartford, Conn. | The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 | Holmdel, N.J. | PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 | Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 | Somerset, Wisc. | Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 | Chicago, Ill. | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 | East Troy, Wisc. | Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 | Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 | Philadelphia, Pa. | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 | Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 23 | Las Vegas, Nev. | Fountainebleau Las Vegas

Aug. 29 | Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena

Aug. 30 | Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 | Wantagh, N.Y. | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 | Syracuse, N.Y. | Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 | Toronto, Ontario | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 | Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 | Raleigh, N.C. | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 | Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 | Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 | Greenville, S.C. | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 26 | Tampa, Fla. | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 | Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 | North Charleston, S.C. | Riverfront Revival Music Festival

