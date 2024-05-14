Hootie & the Blowfish Opening Vault With 'For What It's Worth'

(EBM) Generation-defining pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish sets the stage for a return to the road this summer with this Friday's release of their rendition of "For What It's Worth," the timeless anthem originally penned by Stephen Stills in 1966. The band's version of this iconic song, recorded in 2017 during their studio sessions for Imperfect Circle, is finally emerging from the vault in conjunction with the kickoff of their Summer Camp With Trucks Tour, their first in five years. Pre-save here.
During that first return to the studio in nearly 15 years, longtime producer Don Gehman encouraged the band - which has long prioritized songs that make a statement, including "Drowning" and even "Hold My Hand" as far back as their 1994 Cracked Rear View debut - to pay homage to one of the most influential protest songs of all time.
"For us, adding our voice to 'For What It's Worth' is about more than just a great song," front man Darius Rucker reflects. "It's about standing up for what you believe in, speaking out against injustice and trying to find a sense of unity. In today's world, where there is so much division, this song carries a message that is as relevant as ever."
The release of "For What It's Worth" comes as Hootie & the Blowfish gears up for their Summer Camp with Trucks Tourwith special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View - which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history - plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.
The tour kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through the fall, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston's iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way, including a homecoming to Columbia, S.C.'s Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni. The band will also headline Rucker's own Riverfront Revival Music Festival in their home state in October.
Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
May 30 | Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 | Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP
June 1 | St. Louis, Mo. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 | Detroit, Mich. | Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7 | Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center
June 8 | Indianapolis, Ind. | Ruoff Music Center
June 13 | Gilford, N.H. | BankNH Pavilion
June 14 | Bangor, Maine | Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15 | Saratoga Springs, N.Y. | Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21 | Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
June 27 | Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28 | Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium
June 29 | Burgettstown, Pa. | The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10 | Denver, Colo. | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 11 | Salt Lake City, Utah | USANA Amphitheatre
July 13 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Footprint Center
July 16 | Anaheim, Calif. | Honda Center
July 17 | Mountain View, Calif. | Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19 | Portland, Ore. | RV Inn Styles Amphitheater
July 20 | Seattle, Wash. | White River Amphitheatre
July 26 | Birmingham, Ala. | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27 | Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1 | Hartford, Conn. | The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2 | Holmdel, N.J. | PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3 | Columbia, Md. | Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 | Somerset, Wisc. | Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9 | Chicago, Ill. | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 | East Troy, Wisc. | Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15 | Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16 | Philadelphia, Pa. | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17 | Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23 | Las Vegas, Nev. | Fountainebleau Las Vegas
Aug. 29 | Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena
Aug. 30 | Columbia, S.C. | Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5 | Wantagh, N.Y. | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6 | Syracuse, N.Y. | Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7 | Toronto, Ontario | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12 | Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13 | Raleigh, N.C. | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19 | Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 | Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 | Greenville, S.C. | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 26 | Tampa, Fla. | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 | Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 | North Charleston, S.C. | Riverfront Revival Music Festival
