Gozu Share New Single 'CLDZ'

04-20-2023

(Atom Splitter) Boston's Gozu - Marc Gaffney (vocals and guitar); Joseph Grotto (bass); Doug Sherman (lead guitar); and Seth Botos (drums) - return riffing and screaming with their fifth full-length Remedy. It arrives via Black Light Media/Metal Blade on May 19.

Today, the band has shared the new single "CLDZ." "Rain or shine, these 'CLDZ' will brighten your day, every single time," the band states. The record was engineered and mixed by Dean Baltulonis (Death Ray Vision, The Hope Conspiracy) at Wild Arctic Studios in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It was mastered by Ryan Williams at Augmented Audio.

About the album Gozu says, "A wise man said, 'To rock is human, to roll is divine. Gozu's Remedy should be cranked at full volume, all the time,"

REMEDY TRACK LISTING:
"Tom Cruise Control"
"CLDZ"
"Rambo 2"
"Joe Don Baker"
"Pillow Talk"
"The Magnificent Muraco"
"Ben Gazzara Loves No One"
"Ash"
"The Handler"

