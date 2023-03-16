Grand Funk Railroad Celebrating We're An American Band's 50th Anniversary With Tour

(SRO) Grand Funk Railroad celebrates the 50th anniversary of their 1973 "We're An American Band" platinum single and album with 2023's "The American Band Tour," performing multiple shows across the country and dynamically underlining their trademark "Rock and Soul" classics.
Original founding member Don Brewer (vocals and drums) is the writer and singer of "We're An American Band," from the band's seventh album. One of rock's definitive anthems, the platinum-certified single went all the way to #1 on the Billboard "Hot 100" chart.
Says Don: "'We're An American Band' came to me when we were flying from town to town on our "Phoenix Tour" in 1972. We were being sued by our former manager Terry Knight and he was trying to stop us from performing. The line "We're comin' to your town, we'll help you party it down" came to me first and I wrote the song around that line. Taking snippets of things going on during the tour at that time, like staying up all night with Freddy King playing poker, four young chiquitas in Omaha, sweet sweet Connie in Little Rock, and finally the declaration, 'We're An American Band,' because it sounds great and sings well. I feel lucky and blessed every time we play it live."
As part of this year's itinerary, the legendary rock & roll powerhouse will be the "special guests" of Kid Rock for two hometown shows in Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.
Here are the 2023 Grand Funk Railroad tour dates with more dates to be announced:
Date Location Venue
3/18/23 Clewiston, FL Clewiston Sugar Festival - Civic Park
4/01/23 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater
4/13/23 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
4/23/23 Oxford, AL Oxford Performing Arts Center
4/29/23 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre
5/06/23 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater
5/13/23 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
5/19/23 Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
6/02/23 Peachtree City, GA Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
6/09/23 Lincoln, RI Twin River Casino
6/24/23 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion
7/07/23 St. Louis, MO River City Casino & Hotel
*7/14/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
*7/15/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
*Special Guest of Kid Rock
