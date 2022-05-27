.

grandma Releases 'Blue Atlanta' Video And Announces EP

Keavin Wiggins | 05-27-2022

grandma Single art
Single art

genre-bending alternative artist grandma has released a music video for his brand new single "Blue Atlanta", to celebrate the announcement that his new EP, "Angelhood", will arrive on July 15th.

grandma had this to say about the new single, "Blue Atlanta is about the imaginative avenues I created at a time of extreme loss. When I began to hate my environment and my inner world grew dull all I could do was detach.

"The video is about unfolding and breaking away from the life I created that caused me so much pain. Whether it was friends dying to addiction or suicide I just felt the light went dimmer and dimmer." Watch the video below:

Grandma Returns With 'I Met God Online' Video

