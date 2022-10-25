Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows As Josh Kiszka Recovers From Injury

Greta Van Fleet have shared a new video update from frontman Josh Kiszka as he continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum that has forced the band to postpone additional dates in Hollywood, FL and Tampa this week.

Kiszka was injured during the band's performance in Bangor on October 17th, which forced them to postpone three shows last week in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville.

Josh shared a video message with fans and shared in part, "When we take the stage, we really aim to give you an extraordinary performance and pull something deep from within us. And it's a whole meditative process. And I'm just not really physically able to do that right now. And my doctors have done an amazing job taking care of me, and for that I thank them. But what they can't do is help my body heal faster.

"Myself, the band and our entire team thought that perhaps, we were hoping that my ear would be ready to fly, so to speak, and to get on stage and to perform and do all those things, which, unfortunately, that's just not the case.

"As a result, we're going to need to reschedule the Hollywood show and the Tampa show. And I realize it's probably really hard timing for a lot of you and really, really frustrating. And it is, it's extraordinarily frustrating and disappointing for us to have to do that."

He said later in the clip, "The last thing I wanna do is cancel the entire rest of the tour, which we're not. So I'll be seeing you Friday in Charlotte, and we're going to finish this year strong, I believe. All the dates postponed will have new announced dates soon, and we'll see you soon."

