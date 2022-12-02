Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose

Tour poster

(hennemusic) A Guns N' Roses fan claims she was hit in the face by Axl Rose's microphone during the finale of the band's concert at the Adelaide Oval on November 29.

The Adelaide Advertiser reports concert-goer Rebecca Howe was left with two black eyes and a bust-up nose in the alleged incident, which happened when Rose threw his microphone into the crowd as the band was wrapping up their show.

"I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn't even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City," said Howe. "He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd ... and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose."

While the microphone was caught by another attendee, Howe was left hyperventilating and in a state of shock. "My mind went, 'Oh my God, my face is caved in," she said.

View photos of the alleged injury and watch video from the concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden

Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set

Guns N' Roses Music and Merch

News > Guns N' Roses