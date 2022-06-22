(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed the "Chinese Democracy" rarity, "Street Of Dreams", during a June 18 show in Prague, Czech Republic, and video of the performance has been shared online.
The song's appearance in the set marked the first time the band delivered the tune in 10 years, as well as the first time with a lineup that included Slash, Duff McKagan and keyboardist Melissa Reese, according to setlist.fm.
Axl Rose recorded material for "Chinese Democracy" with a rotating cast of musicians for over a decade before its release in 2008; the project has the reputation of being the most expensive rock album in history, with reports suggesting it cost more than $13 million to complete.
The record debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, after which it went on to sell a million copies in the region and an estimated 2.6 million worldwide. Watch video of the rare performance here.
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood
Thor Pushes Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' To Top Of Rock Chart
Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend
The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show
Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour
The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour
Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey
Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love