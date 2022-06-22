.

Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade

Bruce Henne | 06-22-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed the "Chinese Democracy" rarity, "Street Of Dreams", during a June 18 show in Prague, Czech Republic, and video of the performance has been shared online.

The song's appearance in the set marked the first time the band delivered the tune in 10 years, as well as the first time with a lineup that included Slash, Duff McKagan and keyboardist Melissa Reese, according to setlist.fm.

Axl Rose recorded material for "Chinese Democracy" with a rotating cast of musicians for over a decade before its release in 2008; the project has the reputation of being the most expensive rock album in history, with reports suggesting it cost more than $13 million to complete.

The record debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, after which it went on to sell a million copies in the region and an estimated 2.6 million worldwide. Watch video of the rare performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood

Thor Pushes Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' To Top Of Rock Chart

Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more

The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement
Reviews

Inhaler: Dreaming Out Loud

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend

The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show

Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park

Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues

Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour

The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour

Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey

Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love