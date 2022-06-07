Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years At Tour Launch

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed a pair of rarities for the first time in 30 years at their 2022 tour launch in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, including "Reckless Life" and "You're Crazy".
As Rolling Stone notes, the band ripped into "Reckless Life," a Hollywood Rose cut from the live half of their "Lies" EP, for the first time since 1993, and, during the encore, they delivered the "Appetite For Destruction" version of "You're Crazy" for the first time since 1991; the acoustic rendition of the track, originally from "Lies", had long been a part of the band's set, but GNR hadn't played its faster, more raucous predecessor from their 1987 debut in over 30 years.
The Lisbon event also saw Guns N' Roses debut their take on AC/DC's 1979 classic, "Walk All Over You", during their 27-song set. The European tour launch marked the group's first show of the year after their initial return to the stage at Welcome To Rockville was struck down by thunderstorms last week.
Guns N' Roses will next be seen playing a June 7 show in Seville, Spain, with the summer series wrapping up in Hanover, Germany on July 15. Watch video from the Lisbon performance here.
