Guns N' Roses Photo Exhibit Set For Appetite For Destruction Anniversary

(Sideways Media) To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release Appetite for Destruction, The First 50 Gigs: Guns N' Roses and the Making of Appetite for Destruction podcast will be hosting a photo exhibition of Marc Canter's photography on July 21st, 35 years to the date of the release of the seminal album at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.



The video podcast The First 50 Gigs is the creation of Reckless Road: Guns N' Roses and the Making of Appetite for Destruction authors Marc Canter and Jason Porath.

The book which was published in 2008 and won an IPPY for Pop Culture Book of the Year was just the tip of the iceberg of an archive created by Marc Canter; photographer, music historian, and owner of the world-famous Canter's Deli. Canter captured the band's formative years and the heyday of the Sunset Strip music scene.

The project was designed as a gift to fans to unlock the stories behind the most famous songs from the ever-elusive band, in particular the younger fans, many of whom were not even born when Appetite came out. It's an opportunity for them to learn about the stories behind the making of Appetite For Destruction. The show which is part of the Pantheon Podcast network is available on all major services, with premium tiered subscription offers available on Spotify and Patreon.



The First 50 Gigs project has been years in the making, "Marc's massive and one-of-a-kind archive on the early days of Guns N' Roses and the first fifty gigs of the Appetite lineup of Guns N' Roses is unprecedented," says Porath. " Marc truly captured lightning in a bottle and the power of those images he and Jack Lue created will now be amplified by first-hand accounts by the people who were there, giving audiences a true play-by-play unfolding of events." The video version of the show showcases never before seen audio and video from Marc's archive, along with bonus episodes available via subscription on Spotify, and a premium subscription via Patreon that includes early access to the video version of each episode, along with access to exclusive photo galleries, merchandise giveaways and more.



The exhibit at the Bourbon Room will feature photos, videos, and ephemera featured in the podcast in addition to never before seen content from the early years of Guns n' Roses leading into the recording of their first and most iconic album.

