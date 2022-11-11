.

Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set

Bruce Henne | 11-11-2022

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming the Super Deluxe Edition of their just released "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set in sync with its November 11 release.

The pair of albums - which were originally issued on the same day in the fall of 1991 - have been remastered for the project as part of a series of new configurations, including Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray and Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray packages that feature a total of 97 songs, 63 of which are unreleased audio and video tracks.

Fans can hear audio of all 77 tracks featured in the package, whose online premiere does not include the bonus Blu-ray disc of the "Live in New York (Ritz Theatre 16 May '91)" set.

Both Super Deluxe Editions also include the complete audio recording "Live In New York", taped at the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, with sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes. One of three warmup shows for the Use Your Illusion Tour, it features Izzy Stradlin on guitar, the original version of "Don't Cry" and a special performance of "You Ain't The First" both of which features the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon on guest vocals.

Also included is the complete audio recording of "Live In Las Vegas" taped at Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992, newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes and features the band's new guitarist Gilby Clarke.

Guns N' Roses' first records to feature keyboardist Dizzy Reed, and drummer Matt Sorum in place of Steven Adler, the "Illusion" albums debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200, with "II" entering at No. 1 and "I" landing at No. 2, with both going on to sell more than 7 million copies each in the region.

Stream the newly-released Super Deluxe Edition of the box set here.

