Gwar Announce The Black Death Rager American Tour With Crowbar

Tour poster

Gwar have announced that they will be launching the first leg of their The Black Death Rager World Tour in North America this spring that will feature support from Crowbar, The Native Howl and Nekrogoblikon.

The tour is set to kick off on May 19th in Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's and will wrap up on June 17th in Reading, PA at Reverb. Crowbar will not appear on the first date and also the May 20th show in : St. Louis, as well as the May 21st stop in Wichita, KS.

The Berserker Blothar had this to say, "Ah, the cruel Spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock."

5/19: Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

5/20: St. Louis, MO - The Pagean (PointFest PreParty)

5/21: Wichita, KS - TempleLive

5/23: Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

5/24: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/26: Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/27: Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

5/28: San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5/29: Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

5/31: San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6/2: Destin, FL - Club LA

6/3: Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

6/4: Charleston, SC - Music Farm

6/5: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

6/7: Joliet, IL - The Forge

6/8: Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

6/10: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

6/11: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6/12: Albany, NY - Empire Live

6/14: Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6/15: Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

6/16: Providence, RI - The Strand

6/17: Reading, PA - Reverb

Related Stories

News > Gwar