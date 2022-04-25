Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful This Fall

(Off Yer Rocka Recordings) Gypsy Pistoleros will release a brand new single The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful in October 2022. Recorded, mixed and produced by fast-rising legend Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Kerbdog, Terrorvision, The Professionals) at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore. Draper is also set to record the new album Duende a Go Go Go! in November 2022.

The new material promises to be edgier, punkier and heavier side of Gypsy Pistoleros, whilst retaining the Flamenco Rumba heart and fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion, with their distinctive crossover of punk rock 'n' roll leanings!

Gypsy Pistoleros have now moved onto the main Off Yer Rocka roster with the next releases exclusively to this branch of the lavel. The new single will be released in October 2022 on CD & Vinyl.

They embark upon a U.K headline The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful 2022 Tour in October 2022 to accompany the single release, they have also been added to the Hard Rock Hell Festival bill on November 3rd & 4th performing on the main stage alongside Skid Row, The Darkness & Ugly Kid Joe.

TOUR 2022

Saturday 27th August - Mofest, The Melbourn Rock Club Cambridge

Friday 30th September - The Giffard Arms Wolves

OCTOBER

Friday 7th - Hangar 18 Swansea

Friday 14th - The Craufaud Arms Milton Keynes

Saturday 15th - The Cobblestones Bridgwater

Sunday 16th - Queens Hall Nuneaton

Wednesday 19th - Nightrain Bradford

Thursday 20th - Bannermans Edinburgh

Friday 21st - The Corporation Sheffield

Sunday 23rd - Trillians Newcastle

Saturday 29th - Subside Rock Bar Birmingham (Halloween Special)

Sunday 30th - 45 Live Kidderminster (End of Tour Party)

3rd & 4th November - Hard Rock Hell Fest with Skid Row, The Darkness & Ugly Kid Joe

Saturday 10th December - Rock n Roll Circus Christmas show

Redhouse Cymru, Merthyr Tydfil

Saturday 17th December - Ampliyuletide 2022 Gloucester Guildhall

