Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition

Haken have announced that they will be launching their North American Fauna Expedition next spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.
The new album, the band's seventh studio effort, will be entitled "Fauna", and the band gave fans their first taste of the effort with the release of a music video for the first single, "The Alphabet Of Me", earlier this week.
Arch Echo will be supporting Haken on the tour that is set to kick off on May 3rd in Nashville, TN and will be wrapping up on June 3rd in Chicago, IL at the Concord Music Hall.
The band shared, "We had such a great time in North America earlier this year, and can't wait to return for a headline tour with our new album - Fauna!"
Ross Jennings had this to say about the new album, "The premise of the album when we started writing it was that every song would have an animal assigned to it.
"They all have something related to the animal kingdom that we could write about, but they also connect to the human world. Each track has layers, and some of them are more obvious than others."
Richard Henshall added, "It reminds me of 'The Mountain'. There, we had the idea of not really a narrative-based album, but more the concept of climbing a mountain and overcoming the obstacles along the way. Then we took that and thought about how it could relate to our everyday lives. All of Fauna's animals relate to us, personally." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
Wed, May 3 - Nashville - TBA
Thu, May 4 - Cleveland - House of Blues
Fri, May 5 - Toronto - Opera House
Sat, May 6 - Montreal - Corona Theater
Sun, May 7 - Quebec City - Imperial Bell
Tue, May 9 - Boston - Paradise
Wed, May 10 - Philadelphia - TLA
Thu, May 11 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, May 12 - DC - The Black Cat
Sat, May 13 - Charlotte - Underground
Mon, May 15 - Fort Lauderdale - Culture Room
Tue, May 16 - Orlando - The Beacham
Wed, May 17 - Atlanta - Terminal West
Fri, May 19 - Dallas - Granada Theater
Sat, May 20 - Austin - Come and Take it Live
Sun, May 21 - El Paso - Lowbrow Palace
Mon, May 22 - Phoenix - The Nile
Tue, May 23 - San Diego - Brick by Brick
Wed, May 24 - LA - Regent Theater
Thu, May 25 - San Francisco - August Hall
Fri, May 26 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater
Sat, May 27 - Seattle - Neptune Theater
Sun, May 28 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater
Tue, May 30 - SLC - Commonwealth Room
Wed, May 31 - Denver - Gothic Theater
Thu, June 1 - Lawrence - Granada Theater
Fri, June 2 - Minneapolis - Fine Line
Sat, June 3 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall
Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour
Haken frontman Ross Jennings Goes Solo With 'Words We Can't Unsay'
Haken Get Animated for 'Canary Yellow' Video
Haken Release 'Prosthetic' Video
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup- Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- more
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions
Hammerfall Return To Nuclear Blast
The Hate Club Gets Animated For 'Burn In Hell' Video
The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Shares Video From Upcoming Live Release
Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition
Underoath Plot The Blind Obedience Tour
Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced