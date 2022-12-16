Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition

Tour poster

Haken have announced that they will be launching their North American Fauna Expedition next spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The new album, the band's seventh studio effort, will be entitled "Fauna", and the band gave fans their first taste of the effort with the release of a music video for the first single, "The Alphabet Of Me", earlier this week.

Arch Echo will be supporting Haken on the tour that is set to kick off on May 3rd in Nashville, TN and will be wrapping up on June 3rd in Chicago, IL at the Concord Music Hall.

The band shared, "We had such a great time in North America earlier this year, and can't wait to return for a headline tour with our new album - Fauna!"

Ross Jennings had this to say about the new album, "The premise of the album when we started writing it was that every song would have an animal assigned to it.

"They all have something related to the animal kingdom that we could write about, but they also connect to the human world. Each track has layers, and some of them are more obvious than others."

Richard Henshall added, "It reminds me of 'The Mountain'. There, we had the idea of not really a narrative-based album, but more the concept of climbing a mountain and overcoming the obstacles along the way. Then we took that and thought about how it could relate to our everyday lives. All of Fauna's animals relate to us, personally." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Wed, May 3 - Nashville - TBA

Thu, May 4 - Cleveland - House of Blues

Fri, May 5 - Toronto - Opera House

Sat, May 6 - Montreal - Corona Theater

Sun, May 7 - Quebec City - Imperial Bell

Tue, May 9 - Boston - Paradise

Wed, May 10 - Philadelphia - TLA

Thu, May 11 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge

Fri, May 12 - DC - The Black Cat

Sat, May 13 - Charlotte - Underground

Mon, May 15 - Fort Lauderdale - Culture Room

Tue, May 16 - Orlando - The Beacham

Wed, May 17 - Atlanta - Terminal West

Fri, May 19 - Dallas - Granada Theater

Sat, May 20 - Austin - Come and Take it Live

Sun, May 21 - El Paso - Lowbrow Palace

Mon, May 22 - Phoenix - The Nile

Tue, May 23 - San Diego - Brick by Brick

Wed, May 24 - LA - Regent Theater

Thu, May 25 - San Francisco - August Hall

Fri, May 26 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater

Sat, May 27 - Seattle - Neptune Theater

Sun, May 28 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater

Tue, May 30 - SLC - Commonwealth Room

Wed, May 31 - Denver - Gothic Theater

Thu, June 1 - Lawrence - Granada Theater

Fri, June 2 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

Sat, June 3 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall

