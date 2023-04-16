Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition Tour

Album art

(Chipster) Haken have announced their seventh studio album 'Fauna', their most genre-busting and conceptually fascinating album to date, released on March 3rd, 2023.

Now, the band are thrilled to announce tour dates for their North American Fauna Expedition for 2023. The tour will begin on May 3rd in Nashville, TN and conclude on June 3rd in Chicago, IL. Arch Echo will be joining the run as support.

The band have this message for fans: "We had such a great time in North America earlier this year, and can't wait to return for a headline tour with our new album - Fauna!"

Tour Dates:

Wed, May 3 - Nashville - Exit/In

Thu, May 4 - Cleveland - House of Blues

Fri, May 5 - Toronto - Opera House

Sat, May 6 - Montreal - Corona Theater

Sun, May 7 - Quebec City - Imperial Bell

Tue, May 9 - Boston - Paradise

Wed, May 10 - Philadelphia - TLA

Thu, May 11 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge

Fri, May 12 - DC - The Black Cat

Sat, May 13 - Charlotte - Underground

Mon, May 15 - Fort Lauderdale - Culture Room

Tue, May 16 - Orlando - The Beacham

Wed, May 17 - Atlanta - Terminal West

Fri, May 19 - Dallas - Granada Theater

Sat, May 20 - Austin - Come and Take it Live

Sun, May 21 - El Paso - Lowbrow Palace

Mon, May 22 - Phoenix - The Nile

Tue, May 23 - San Diego - Brick by Brick

Wed, May 24 - LA - Regent Theater

Thu, May 25 - San Francisco - August Hall

Fri, May 26 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater

Sat, May 27 - Seatte - Neptune Theater

Sun, May 28 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater

Tue, May 30 - SLC - Commonwealth Room

Wed, May 31 - Denver - Gothic Theater

Thu, June 1 - Lawrence - Granada Theater

Fri, June 2 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

Sat, June 3 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall

The announcement of the new album was accompanied with the new single "The Alphabet of Me", the second track taken from the record. Watch the video for 'The Alphabet of Me', directed by Crystal Spotlight, below:

