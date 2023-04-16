Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition Tour

(Chipster) Haken have announced their seventh studio album 'Fauna', their most genre-busting and conceptually fascinating album to date, released on March 3rd, 2023.
Now, the band are thrilled to announce tour dates for their North American Fauna Expedition for 2023. The tour will begin on May 3rd in Nashville, TN and conclude on June 3rd in Chicago, IL. Arch Echo will be joining the run as support.
The band have this message for fans: "We had such a great time in North America earlier this year, and can't wait to return for a headline tour with our new album - Fauna!"
Tour Dates:
Wed, May 3 - Nashville - Exit/In
Thu, May 4 - Cleveland - House of Blues
Fri, May 5 - Toronto - Opera House
Sat, May 6 - Montreal - Corona Theater
Sun, May 7 - Quebec City - Imperial Bell
Tue, May 9 - Boston - Paradise
Wed, May 10 - Philadelphia - TLA
Thu, May 11 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, May 12 - DC - The Black Cat
Sat, May 13 - Charlotte - Underground
Mon, May 15 - Fort Lauderdale - Culture Room
Tue, May 16 - Orlando - The Beacham
Wed, May 17 - Atlanta - Terminal West
Fri, May 19 - Dallas - Granada Theater
Sat, May 20 - Austin - Come and Take it Live
Sun, May 21 - El Paso - Lowbrow Palace
Mon, May 22 - Phoenix - The Nile
Tue, May 23 - San Diego - Brick by Brick
Wed, May 24 - LA - Regent Theater
Thu, May 25 - San Francisco - August Hall
Fri, May 26 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater
Sat, May 27 - Seatte - Neptune Theater
Sun, May 28 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater
Tue, May 30 - SLC - Commonwealth Room
Wed, May 31 - Denver - Gothic Theater
Thu, June 1 - Lawrence - Granada Theater
Fri, June 2 - Minneapolis - Fine Line
Sat, June 3 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall
The announcement of the new album was accompanied with the new single "The Alphabet of Me", the second track taken from the record. Watch the video for 'The Alphabet of Me', directed by Crystal Spotlight, below:
