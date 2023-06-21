.

Haken Share New Track 'The Last Lullaby'

06-21-2023

Haken News
Cover art

(RAM) Progressive rockers Haken are in the midst of a run of European summer festivals in support of their much acclaimed recent album 'Fauna', with the band recently performing at Download Festival, Z Rock, Loudfest & Graspop.

Today the band are pleased to reveal that a new track titled 'The Last Lullaby' is now available on streaming services. Originally appearing as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their latest album, 'Fauna', they have made this track widely available.

The band commented of the track: "The Last Lullaby naturally follows on from Eyes of Ebony, being based on the main theme from the closing track on Fauna. Our keyboardist Pete was let loose with his production skills, chopping up stems, rearranging, and adding new layers, to create a track with bit of a different feel to the rest of the album, being closer to electronica than metal - but one we feel captures the emotive quality of the record and provides a fitting epilogue."

