Haken Announce North American Tour

(Chipster) One of the top modern prog bands, Haken, will be launching a North American tour in support of their latest album, 'Fauna' (their seventh studio effort overall) - running from May 3-June 3, 2023.

Comprised of Ross Jennings, Richard Henshall, Charlie Griffiths, Pete Jones, Conner Green, and Ray Hearne, Haken's latest sees the band exploring new ideas conceptually - which will undoubtedly be expanded upon when the band hits the stage on these upcoming dates.



Says the band in a statement: "We are pumped to be returning to North America with our 'Fauna' expedition - we have a real treat planned with this set and can't wait to share it with everyone, and to meet our amazing fans at VIP events! After a great first tour back in North America last year, we're really excited to be coming out again with a brand new and longer setlist. There will be some fan favorites and some new ones in there, so come check it out."

Understandably, the band is quite looking forward to playing for (and meeting) their North American fans once again. "This will be our first full tour in promotion of our new album 'Fauna,' so we're super excited to be playing some new songs from this that we haven't played before. But with it also being the 10 year anniversary of 'The Mountain,' we've dug into the back catalogue to create a really exciting set for everyone."



Confirmed Tour Dates:

Wed, May 3 - Nashville - Exit/In

Thu, May 4 - Cleveland - House of Blues

Fri, May 5 - Toronto - Opera House

Sat, May 6 - Montreal - Corona Theater

Sun, May 7 - Quebec City - Imperial Bell

Tue, May 9 - Boston - Paradise

Wed, May 10 - Philadelphia - TLA

Thu, May 11 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge

Fri, May 12 - DC - The Black Cat

Sat, May 13 - Charlotte - Underground

Mon, May 15 - Fort Lauderdale - Culture Room

Tue, May 16 - Orlando - The Beacham

Wed, May 17 - Atlanta - Terminal West

Fri, May 19 - Dallas - Granada Theater

Sat, May 20 - Austin - Come and Take it Live

Sun, May 21 - El Paso - Lowbrow Palace

Mon, May 22 - Phoenix - The Nile

Tue, May 23 - San Diego - Brick by Brick

Wed, May 24 - LA - Regent Theater

Thu, May 25 - San Francisco - August Hall

Fri, May 26 - Portland - Hawthorne Theater

Sat, May 27 - Seattle - Neptune Theater

Sun, May 28 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater

Tue, May 30 - SLC - Commonwealth Room

Wed, May 31 - Denver - Gothic Theater

Thu, June 1 - Lawrence - Granada Theater

Fri, June 2 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

Sat, June 3 - Chicago - Concord Music Hall

Ticket and VIP/meet and greet options available here.

Related Stories

Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition Tour

Haken Share 'Lovebite' Video For Valentine's Day

Haken Share 'Taurus' Video

Haken Announce North American Fauna Expedition

More Haken News