Halestorm Share 'The Steeple' And Announce Album

Cover art

Halestorm have shared their new track "The Steeple" to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, "Back From The Dead", on May 6th.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis.

"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

The new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day). Stream "The Steeple" below:

