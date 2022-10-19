.

Heart Guitarist Nancy Wilson Selling Music Gear Via Reverb

Bruce Henne | 10-18-2022
Nancy Wilson Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Heart's Nancy Wilson, one of the first prominent female guitar players in hard rock, is preparing to sell her used music gear on Reverb.

In partnership with Definitive Authentic, she's now passing on the gear she's used while making her mark in music history with The Official Nancy Wilson Of Heart Reverb Shop, which opens October 19.

Wilson's shop will be full of rare, vintage, and prototype guitars that have been played all over the world; there are workhorse acoustics, oddities she's picked up during her career, and plenty of well-used electrics.

Among the gear the shop will include is a Gibson SG from the late '60s - this guitar became Wilson's ax of choice for live versions of "Barracuda"; it also became well known by Heart fans for the two Marine Corps stickers on the back.

Learn more and watch a video preview of the shop here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

