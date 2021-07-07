Heart's Nancy Wilson Releases 'Walk Away' Video

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has released a music video for her song "Walk Away", which is a track from her recently-issued debut solo album, "You And Me."
Wilson recorded the project in her California home studio while working remotely with band members, and special guests Liv Warfield, Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan and Taylor Hawkins.
"You And Me" presents a mix of original tunes - including a tribute to Eddie Van Halen - and covers of classics by Pearl Jam, Simon & Garfunkel, the Cranberries and Bruce Springsteen.
After decades of recording and performing with sister Ann in Heart, Nancy is stepping out with her own project. "There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album," she explains. "Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music." Watch the video here.
