Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is streaming video of a tribute song to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins that is entitled "Amigo Amiga."

Wilson tells Consequence that she began writing the song the night of Hawkins' passing in late March while he was on tour in Bogota, Colombia, with the song's title stemming from nicknames the two gave each other.

"I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon too soon' which became a refrain in the song," explains Wilson. "I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling.'"

All profits from "Amigo Amiga" will go to the non-profit organization MusiCares, which provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community.

Hawkins was among the guests on Wilson's 2021 solo debut, "You And Me"; she is among the list of performers set to appear at the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, which will happen September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Stream "Amigo Amiga" here.

