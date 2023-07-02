H.E.A.T Share Live Version Of 'One By One'

(Atom Splitter) H.E.A.T deliver an electrifying live rendition of their hit track "One By One." Recorded during their European tour last year, the band's performance captures their unmatched stage presence and contagious energy.

After receiving widespread acclaim for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T show no signs of slowing down in 2023. Recently, the band released two new studio tracks - the empowering anthem "Freedom" and the heartfelt rock ballad "Will You Be."

To honor their devoted fans and create a true collector's gem, the band presents Extra Force - a strictly limited release. The specially priced LP, available on September 1, features a compelling mix of new studio tracks, unreleased live recordings, and timeless H.E.A.T classics, previously sung by Erik Gronwall, now for the first time with original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals!

