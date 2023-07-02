H.E.A.T Share Live Version Of 'One By One'

(Atom Splitter) H.E.A.T deliver an electrifying live rendition of their hit track "One By One." Recorded during their European tour last year, the band's performance captures their unmatched stage presence and contagious energy.
After receiving widespread acclaim for their 2022 album Force Majeure, H.E.A.T show no signs of slowing down in 2023. Recently, the band released two new studio tracks - the empowering anthem "Freedom" and the heartfelt rock ballad "Will You Be."
To honor their devoted fans and create a true collector's gem, the band presents Extra Force - a strictly limited release. The specially priced LP, available on September 1, features a compelling mix of new studio tracks, unreleased live recordings, and timeless H.E.A.T classics, previously sung by Erik Gronwall, now for the first time with original singer Kenny Leckremo on vocals!
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary- Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'- more
AC/DC, Mellencamp, Frampton, Trucks Featured On New TV Series With- KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- more
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin Share Their Take On 'Danny Boy'- more.
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023