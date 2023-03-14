Helloween Returning To North America This Spring

Tour poster

(Earsplit) Legendary German heavy metal icons Helloween will return to the US and Canada this Spring as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall.

The trek will commence on May 13th in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3rd in San Francisco, California.

Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band's legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for US and Canadian audiences.

Helloween w/ HammerFall:

5/13/2023 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

5/16/2023 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

5/18/2023 The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

5/20/2023 Terminal 5 - New York, NY

5/21/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/23/2023 History - Toronto, ON

5/24/2023 Royal Oak Music Hall - Royal Oak MI

5/26/2023 The Riviera - Chicago, IL

5/27/2023 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

5/30/2023 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

6/01/2023 Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

6/02/2023 YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

6/03/2023 The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

