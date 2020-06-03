Helloween Postpone Tour and New Album Release

Helloween have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their United Alive Part II tour of Europe and push back their new album.

The tour was set to take place this fall but has moved back to spring of next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the band advises that tickets for the original dates will be valid at the new stops.

They had this to say, "This never seen before pandemic challenges all of us, and we feel the risk of a contamination is still way too high. Besides, the national regulations of the individual countries make the execution of the tour in its entity very uncertain.

"A Helloween concert should be a gathering of all fans having fun, enjoying themselves by celebrating the music we all love. The current situation worldwide does not allow such an unconcerned manner yet.

"We also decided to shift the release of our yet untitled new album to early next year. The production is on the home stretch: The mixing, by Ronald Prent in New York, is working to the fullest."





