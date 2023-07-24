Holding Absence Release 'Scissors' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) Holding Absence have released a lyric video for their intense new single titled "Scissors," which is the fourth single from The Noble Art Of Self Destruction, which will be released on August 25 via SharpTone Records.
The track depicts the concept of sacrifice as a means to evolve, as the narrator commits to severing parts of themself in order to grow. Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments, "Today, we are excited to reveal the latest song from our new album TNAOSD called 'Scissors.'
"This song is a love letter to our favorite genre, which is post-hardcore. It's heavy, catchy, and emotional. We can't wait for you guys to hear this one, as we step ever-closer to releasing the whole album next month."
