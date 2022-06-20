I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Body Bag'

I Prevail have released a music video for their new single "Body Bag", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "True Power" on August 19th.
Frontman Brian Burkheiser had this to say, "Trauma was a very reflective record. I'd struggled with a major vocal injury and had been wondering whether I wanted to continue doing this thing at all. Eric [Vanlerberghe] had also lost his best friend over that same time, so there was a lot of heartache behind it.
"With True Power, we were going into a new phase. After taking that trauma and figuring out how to channel it, you find this sense of newfound confidence and an ability to grow as a person: to become truly yourself. We took a 'no rules' mentality into the songwriting, and a lot of it is heavy as f***, but the songs sound as diverse as they've ever been, too.
"There is a song on the record called 'There's Fear In Letting Go,' and that became a huge mantra for us. Yeah, it can be scary letting go of things, but it can also help you take back everything that's yours: which is exactly what we've done on this album." Check out "Body Bag" below:
Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup
I Prevail Unplug For Reimagined 'Hurricane'
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV
The Rolling Stones Update 60th Anniversary Tour Schedule
Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic
Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'
Pink Floyd The Animals Tour A Visual History Coming Soon
Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video
Spielbergs Share New Song 'Every Living Creature'
Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion