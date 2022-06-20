.

I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Body Bag'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

I Prevail Album cover art
Album cover art

I Prevail have released a music video for their new single "Body Bag", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "True Power" on August 19th.

Frontman Brian Burkheiser had this to say, "Trauma was a very reflective record. I'd struggled with a major vocal injury and had been wondering whether I wanted to continue doing this thing at all. Eric [Vanlerberghe] had also lost his best friend over that same time, so there was a lot of heartache behind it.

"With True Power, we were going into a new phase. After taking that trauma and figuring out how to channel it, you find this sense of newfound confidence and an ability to grow as a person: to become truly yourself. We took a 'no rules' mentality into the songwriting, and a lot of it is heavy as f***, but the songs sound as diverse as they've ever been, too.

"There is a song on the record called 'There's Fear In Letting Go,' and that became a huge mantra for us. Yeah, it can be scary letting go of things, but it can also help you take back everything that's yours: which is exactly what we've done on this album." Check out "Body Bag" below:

Related Stories
I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Body Bag'

Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

I Prevail Unplug For Reimagined 'Hurricane'

News > I Prevail

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV

The Rolling Stones Update 60th Anniversary Tour Schedule

Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic

Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'

Pink Floyd The Animals Tour A Visual History Coming Soon

Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

Spielbergs Share New Song 'Every Living Creature'

Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion