I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour

I Prevail have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album, "True Power," which will hit stores on August 19th.
The tour will feature support from Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King on both legs. The first leg is kicking off on September 9th in Asbury Park, NJ and will feature Yours Truly.
Stand Atlantic will open on the second leg that is set to launch on October 24th in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern, following I Prevail's appearance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. See the dates below:
LEG 1:
9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest* (festival appearance)
9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#
9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena
9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#
9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center
9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater
9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
LEG 2:
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#
11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only - Festival Date
