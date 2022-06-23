I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour

Album art

I Prevail have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album, "True Power," which will hit stores on August 19th.

The tour will feature support from Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King on both legs. The first leg is kicking off on September 9th in Asbury Park, NJ and will feature Yours Truly.

Stand Atlantic will open on the second leg that is set to launch on October 24th in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern, following I Prevail's appearance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. See the dates below:

LEG 1:

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest* (festival appearance)

9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#

9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#

9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center

9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater

9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

LEG 2:

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only - Festival Date

