Watch Imagine Dragons' New 'Nice To Meet You' Video

(The Oriel Company) Imagine Dragons share "Nice to Meet You", the third single in the lead up to their highly anticipated upcoming album "LOOM", out June 28. The propulsive funk-pop track is an upbeat retelling of the foibles and beauty that comes in the beginning stages of a relationship.

The band has also revealed an accompanying music video for the track, directed by longtime band collaborator Matt Eastin. Set amid the nostalgic ambiance of a retro bar, the video captures the magnetic first encounter (or is it?) of lead-singer Dan Reynolds and a new love interest.

Imagine Dragons' forthcoming sixth studio album LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) is set for release on June 28th. The new album represents the pinnacle of the band's artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons and their longtime collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. Featuring 9 brand new tracks including hit single "Eyes Closed", LOOM signifies new beginnings on the horizon - the excitement for a new day, moments yet to come.

In tandem with the record, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, it kicks off on July 30, 2024 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22, 2024 at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'

Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour

Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video

Imagine Dragons Received SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award - 2023 In Review

News > Imagine Dragons