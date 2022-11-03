.

Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

11-02-2022

Lollapalooza Event posterEvent poster

(C3) Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the inaugural Lollapalooza India that will be taking place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai January 28 and 29, 2023.

The festival will also feature performances from Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, ZHU, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats and many more.

Lollapalooza India will showcase more than 40 bands on 4 stages over 2 days. Apart from Diplo and Cigarettes After Sex, Lollapalooza India will mark the debut live performances in the country for Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, as well as all of the international bands on the bill.

