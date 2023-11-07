.

Lineups For Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil Announced

11-07-2023
Lollapalooza

(C3) Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have revealed the lineups for the 2024 editions, revealing a diverse bill featuring headliners Blink-182, SZA, Paramore (Brazil only), Feid (Chile/Argentina only), Sam Smith, Arcade Fire and Limp Bizkit.

The lineups also include Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Above & Beyond, Dom Dolla, Phoenix, ZHU, Rina Sawayama, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Omar Apollo and many more. Tickets are on sale now.

These shows will celebrate first-time-ever South American performances for Blink-182, SZA and Hozier. Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 15-17 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos.

Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 15-17 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires and Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 22-24 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.

