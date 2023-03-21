Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Event poster

(C3 Presents) Lollapalooza has unveiled a powerhouse lineup for the 2023 edition, featuring first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lolla, British superstars The 1975, and a triumphant return from Tomorrow X Together. This year's lineup also includes highly anticipated performances from Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. The year's biggest celebration of music will take place August 3-6 with over 170 bands, nine stages and four full days of music and programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.



Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10am CT at www.lollapalooza.com to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets. For the full list of amenities visit www.lollapalooza.com/premium. Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $20 down.



As the premier music festival across the world, Lollapalooza is known for its multi genre lineups, offering fans the opportunity to experience an incredibly diverse array of artists throughout the weekend, with performances by NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L'Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and more.



Always a hub for artist discovery, this year's must-see breakout stars include Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, and The 502s. In addition, multiple Chicago area artists will perform at Lollapalooza this year, including Louis the Child, Dehd, Sincere Engineer, Friday Pilots Club, Motherfolk, Kidd Kenn, and more.

1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

