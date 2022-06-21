In This Moment Recruit Nothing More For Blood 1983 Tour

Tour poster

(BMG) In This Moment have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer and fall for their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More.

Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana - the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022.

The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983 commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment's gold certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks. See the tour dates below:

The Blood 1983 Tour

Fri, Aug 26 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

Sat, Aug 27 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Sun, Aug 28 Clive, IA Horizon Events Center

Tue, Aug 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu, Sept 1 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center

Fri, Sep 2 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sep 3 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

Tue, Sep 6 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Thu, Sep 8 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Fri, Sep 9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

Sat, Sep 10 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

Tue, Sep 13 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

Wed, Sep 14 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE - outdoor stage

Thu, Sep 15 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Sat, Sep 17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun, Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Tue, Sep 20 Columbus, OH Kemba Live

Wed, Sep 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora

Fri, Sep 23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sat, Sep 24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center

Sun, Sep 25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)

Tue, Sep 27 Maplewood, MN Myth Live

Wed, Sep 28 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

Fri, Sep 30 Great Falls, MT Centene Stadium

Sat, Oct 1 Spokane, WA The Podium

Mon, Oct 3 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Tue, Oct 4 Portland, OR Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Oct 5 Reno, NV Grand Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sat, Oct 8 Central Point, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 11 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

Wed, Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Fri, Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Sat, Oct 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue, Oct 18 Omaha, NE The Admiral

Wed, Oct 19 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

Fri, Oct 21 Chicago, IL Radius

Sat, Oct 22 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

