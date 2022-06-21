In This Moment Recruit Nothing More For Blood 1983 Tour

(BMG) In This Moment have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer and fall for their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More.
Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana - the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022.
The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983 commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment's gold certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks. See the tour dates below:
The Blood 1983 Tour
Fri, Aug 26 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza
Sat, Aug 27 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Sun, Aug 28 Clive, IA Horizon Events Center
Tue, Aug 30 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu, Sept 1 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center
Fri, Sep 2 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sep 3 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
Tue, Sep 6 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
Thu, Sep 8 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Fri, Sep 9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
Sat, Sep 10 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
Tue, Sep 13 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
Wed, Sep 14 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE - outdoor stage
Thu, Sep 15 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre
Sat, Sep 17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun, Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Tue, Sep 20 Columbus, OH Kemba Live
Wed, Sep 21 Cleveland, OH The Agora
Fri, Sep 23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
Sat, Sep 24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Center
Sun, Sep 25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)
Tue, Sep 27 Maplewood, MN Myth Live
Wed, Sep 28 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
Fri, Sep 30 Great Falls, MT Centene Stadium
Sat, Oct 1 Spokane, WA The Podium
Mon, Oct 3 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Tue, Oct 4 Portland, OR Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Oct 5 Reno, NV Grand Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Sat, Oct 8 Central Point, OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 11 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park
Wed, Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Fri, Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
Sat, Oct 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Tue, Oct 18 Omaha, NE The Admiral
Wed, Oct 19 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
Fri, Oct 21 Chicago, IL Radius
Sat, Oct 22 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
In This Moment Release 'As Above So Below' Video
In This Moment Release 'The In-Between' Video
