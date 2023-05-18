Inaugural Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park A Big Success

Event poster

(Adrenaline) The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund returned to live events in a big way on Sunday, May 7 with its inaugural ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park held at Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino.

This first ROCK FOR RONNIE, which sold out in advance, was a day of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun for the entire family, while raising awareness of the dreaded disease that has touched all of us in some fashion.



ROCK FOR RONNIE, hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, brought in some $50,000 for the Dio Cancer Fund's mission of cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The 501(c)(3) public charity was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010.

The afternoon kicked off with Jason Charles Miller and his band's unique brand of southern rock. The Atomic Punks (the Tribute to Early Van Halen) followed with a rousing set of familiar material. Next up was the Return of...STEAMROLLER, a reunion 10 years in the making, featuring veteran musicians and former members of Whitesnake Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy and Michael Devin, performing Whitesnake classics.

Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Oni Logan, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous and Dyna Shirasaki plus guest performer singer Ann Boleyn, completed the formal lineup.

An All-Star Jam comprising a variety of classic metal hits like Rainbow's "Long Live Rock 'N Roll" and Motӧrhead's "Ace of Spades" as well as Dio favorites such as "Don't Talk to Strangers" and "Stand Up and Shout" closed out the show. Participants included guitarists Doug Aldrich ((Whitesnake, DIO, Steamroller); Ira Black (BulletBoys, Dio Disciples, Vio-lence); Chris Broderick, (In Flames, Act of Defiance, ex Megadeth); Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Machine Head); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Keith Nelson (Buckcherry); Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake, Vandenberg); Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders); and Toshi Yanagi of the Jimmy Kimmel Live band; vocalists Andry Lagiou (The Voice Greece, her bespoke band Andry); Michael Devin (Whitesnake, Steamroller); Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal); Chad McMurray (Rivet Skull, Dio Rising); Patrick Stone (Budderside, Sweet, Adler's Appetite); Marq Torien (BulletBoys); Neil Turbin (Death Riders, Anthrax); and Chas West (West Bound, Bonham); bass players Stu Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai); Sean McNabb (Dokken, The Keef Richards); Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Dug Pinnick, (King's X); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Dio); and Kemble Walters (Chevelle); drummers Fred Aching (BulletBoys, Kings of Thrash, Powerflo); Mike Dupke (Wednesday 13, W.A.S.P.); Kyle Hughes (Bumblefoot, Marco Mendoza); Zak St. John (Black Star Riders); and Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Steamroller); and keyboard players Walter Ino (The Babys, Eagles of Death Metal); and Mike Mangan (The Cult).

Dr. Sandy Kapoor, co-founder and Medical Director of the Dio Cancer Fund, brought the audience up to date about the latest innovations in cancer prevention and screening while the Dio Cancer Fund Medical Booth offered information on skin cancer awareness and prevention and distributed much-needed complimentary sunscreen.

CPA Bill McBride was presented with the "King of Rock n Roll" award for his ongoing support and significant contributions to the Dio Cancer Fund. He was then invited to join the All Star Jam, playing guitar on the Dio classic "King of Rock 'N Roll."

A raffle and silent auction brought in additional funds for the charity while live auctions for one-of-a-kind rock collectibles were held from the stage between artist performances. Among the live auction items were a Dave Grohl drum head airbrushed by artist Jason Oberly (oberlyinc.com) with Dave Grohl's face and signed by Dave Grohl; a custom acoustic guitar airbrushed by artist Jason Oberly with Ronnie James Dio's likeness; a rare 2 disc test pressing of Black Sabbath's "Live Evil" and a complete Metallica vinyl collection, with the "Hardwired to Self-Destruct" album signed by the band. The airbrushed Jason Oberly items were donated to the Dio Cancer Fund by Kellie Chapman from MusiCares.

