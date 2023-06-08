Indonesian Rockers Voice Of Baceprot Announce First North American Tour

(SRO) Groundbreaking Indonesian all-girl rock/metal trio Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) are excited to take the next big step in their journey and have announced details about their debut North American tour this fall including a performance at the Head In the Clouds festival at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on August 6.

The "RETAS American Tour 2023" will kick off on August 3 at El Cid in Los Angeles and see the girls headline 11 shows across the country including a stop on August 13 at Gramercy Theatre in NYC before returning to the West Coast for their final stop on August 19 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 A.M. local time.

"This tour will mark our first visit to the US, and we are so excited!" shared VOB collectively. "We can't wait to meet the Baladceprots over there, who we've only been able to exchange messages with on social media. We want to take pictures with the Hollywood sign and see what Madison Square Garden looks like up close! We also want to try a slice of the good ol' American apple pie we're used to seeing in films."

"RETAS American Tour 2023" Dates:

8/3 Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

8/5 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Grill

8/6 Pasadena, CA - Head In The Clouds Festival

8/8 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

8/9 Detroit, MI - The Shelter

8/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

8/12 Boston, MA - The Middle East Downstairs

8/13 New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

8/15 Washington, DC - Union Stage

8/18 Oakland, CA - The New Parish

8/19 San Diego, CA - The Stage Room UCSD

Voice Of Baceprot (pronounced 'bah-che-prot')-Marsya (vocals & guitar), Widi (bass) and Sitti (drums)-will be touring in support of their anticipated debut album RETAS due July 13 via 12WIRED (see cover artwork pictured below). The band recently shared the album's galvanizing single "The Enemy Of Earth Is You"- a call-to-action protest anthem against indifference to climate change which Louder Sound praised for its "infectious grooves and nimble-fingered riffs." Watch its animated lyric video below:

