Indonesian Rockers Voice Of Baceprot Announce First North American Tour

(SRO) Groundbreaking Indonesian all-girl rock/metal trio Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) are excited to take the next big step in their journey and have announced details about their debut North American tour this fall including a performance at the Head In the Clouds festival at Brookside At The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on August 6.
The "RETAS American Tour 2023" will kick off on August 3 at El Cid in Los Angeles and see the girls headline 11 shows across the country including a stop on August 13 at Gramercy Theatre in NYC before returning to the West Coast for their final stop on August 19 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 A.M. local time.
"This tour will mark our first visit to the US, and we are so excited!" shared VOB collectively. "We can't wait to meet the Baladceprots over there, who we've only been able to exchange messages with on social media. We want to take pictures with the Hollywood sign and see what Madison Square Garden looks like up close! We also want to try a slice of the good ol' American apple pie we're used to seeing in films."
"RETAS American Tour 2023" Dates:
8/3 Los Angeles, CA - El Cid
8/5 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Grill
8/6 Pasadena, CA - Head In The Clouds Festival
8/8 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
8/9 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
8/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café
8/12 Boston, MA - The Middle East Downstairs
8/13 New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
8/15 Washington, DC - Union Stage
8/18 Oakland, CA - The New Parish
8/19 San Diego, CA - The Stage Room UCSD
Voice Of Baceprot (pronounced 'bah-che-prot')-Marsya (vocals & guitar), Widi (bass) and Sitti (drums)-will be touring in support of their anticipated debut album RETAS due July 13 via 12WIRED (see cover artwork pictured below). The band recently shared the album's galvanizing single "The Enemy Of Earth Is You"- a call-to-action protest anthem against indifference to climate change which Louder Sound praised for its "infectious grooves and nimble-fingered riffs." Watch its animated lyric video below:
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance
Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue
Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video
alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video
Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video