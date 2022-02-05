Infected Rain Launching North American Tour

Infected Rain have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their recently released new album, "Ecdysis."

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Los Angeles, CA at 1720 and crisscross the continent before wrapping up on June 9th in San Diego, Ca at Brick by Brick.

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands had this to say, "We are coming back! After receiving so much love from you during our first American tour, we just had to come back again. This time presenting Ecdysis and visiting some places we couldn't visit before."

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

5/11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Divebar

5/13 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

5/14 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North

5/15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

5/18 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/20 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

5/21 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

5/22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

5/24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

5/25 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

5/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!

5/27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5/28 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

5/29 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

5/31 - Orlando, FL - Haven

6/1 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

6/2 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

6/3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

6/4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

6/5 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

6/6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds

6/8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

6/9 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

