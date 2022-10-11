INXS In The Studio For Kick's 35th Anniversary

The 35th anniversary of INXS' Kick album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "It just does not seem possible that Kick by INXS turns thirty-five in October, and that goes double after you listen to the breathtaking remastered Atmos multi-channel version. Keyboard player/songwriter Andrew Farriss is joined by multi-instrumentalist Kirk Pengilly and guitarist Tim Farriss here In the Studio to share the backstory behind 'New Sensation', 'Devil Inside', 'Never Tear Us Apart', 'Need You Tonight', and the stunning 'Kick' title song. Also we share my interviews with the late INXS singer/lyricist Michael Hutchence on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the international blockbuster Kick.

"With the focus each week In the Studio on getting the stories behind history's greatest rock albums, we write and talk about the best days of the best bands, so by definition it is usually a positive experience. Since the Fall 1987, the INXS album Kick is not only one of the biggest sellers of the entire 1980s decade (estimated at more than six million in the U.S. alone), but highly acclaimed to boot ( a bullish four Top Ten U.S. singles including 'New Sensation','Devil Inside','Never Tear Us Apart', & the #1 'Need You Tonight'). And with five MTV Video Music awards, what's not to love?

"Yet as my interviews with keyboard player/songwriter Andrew Farriss, older brother lead guitarist Tim Farriss, sax player/rhythm guitarist Kirk Pengilly, and archival interviews with lead singer/songwriter Michael Hutchence were all being integrated for this INXS thirty-fifth anniversary with the surprisingly timeless joyous musical performances on Kick, it was impossible to ignore a sense of melancholy that I just could not shake. It is quite understandable, really, because to revel in the peak of this literal band of brothers Tim, Andrew, and drummer Jon Farriss from the remote (even by Australian standards) city of Perth is to look unblinkingly at just how much they, and we, lost with the death by misadventure of Michael Hutchence. The only bigger tragedy would be if the world simply forgot altogether." Stream the episode here.

