Calling All Nations - A Fan History Of INXS Book Released

(UMe) Today, Petrol Records, UMe, and uDiscover Music, in partnership with This Day In Music Books, release the first ever book on INXS, written by their fans, Calling All Nations - A Fan History Of INXS. The book embodies a living history of the legendary global rock band in hardback form, as told through the stories, memories, and life-changing moments of INXS's most passionate fans and strongest supporters. The impetus for Calling All Nations was to allow the band's fans to share what INXS has meant to them throughout their lives in their own words, in turn helping tell the story of one of the greatest bands of all time.

Kirk Pengilly of INXS commented, "We are thrilled to have our fans come together to tell the story of INXS in their own words. Their support and passion have been instrumental in our success, and we are honored to have their contributions be a part of this book. Calling All Nations is a testament to the enduring legacy of INXS, and we hope it will continue to inspire and connect fans for generations to come."

The book is a collective love letter between a worldwide fanbase and the internationally renowned band they continue to revere to this very day - and it's a love they will continue to share and spread the word about for their entire lives. As a complement to the fans' recollections, the band members have also contributed personal stories in the book for their legions of fans, whom they have always considered paramount to their success.

"As the manager and guitarist of our first band, The Farriss Brothers, to the day we became INXS, everything was about the fans," Tim Farriss recalls. "We built our fan base through thousands of live shows that our manager, Chris Murphy, and our record companies, booking agencies, promoters, TV producers, festival organizers, radio programmers, and more could not ignore. The fans reinforced our self-belief and gave us the power to play the music we wanted to play. As a fan, whether your name is in the book or not, all are equally important, and we thank you."

One of the first to book the band in 1981, legendary concert promoter Arthur Fogel summarizes the band's connection to their fans so eloquently in the book's Foreword, stating, "INXS built their global following, as all bands do, by playing shows and touring tirelessly - from the early days in the late 1970s onwards, for the next 20 years. They built a massive loyal and fanatical fanbase in the process." Now, those fans can relive those moments through Calling All Nations and the eyes of other fans just like them.

Calling All Nations- A Fan History Of INXS is available now exclusively via INXS.com. The release is offered in three formats, including the standard First Edition hardback book, as well as a limited-edition Deluxe boxset, and an extremely limited-edition Super Deluxe box, which is hand-signed by the members of INXS - Garry, Andrew, Jon, Tim, and Kirk.

The Deluxe edition contains the First Edition Hardback book in a presentation box that holds new and reproduced archival items, including a 7inch vinyl interview disc, fan club letters, album postcards, polaroid photos, badges, a keyring, a complete gigography, and more. Additionally, the extremely limited-edition Super Deluxe boxset includes everything in the Deluxe box as well as a numbered certificate, a Calling All Nations t-shirt, two numbered Art Prints, and an embroidered logo patch made from an actual piece of the band's dressing room curtain, used during their tours!

The Exclusive Limited-Edition Super Deluxe Edition Includes:

* Red Edition Hardback, hand-signed by Garry, Andrew, Jon, Tim, and Kirk (Exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition)

* Numbered "Calling All Nations" Art Print (Exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition)

* Numbered "Calling All Nations Tour" Art Print (Exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition)

* INXS Embroidered logo patch made from the band's dressing room curtain (Exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition)

* Numbered Certificate of Authenticity - Super Deluxe Edition of 300

* Calling All Nations T-shirt

* 68-page INXS Gigography

* Re-pressed 7" vinyl interview disc from 1988

* Set of album postcards

* Reproduced fan club letters

* Set of KICK guitar picks

* Set of polaroids from Wembley Stadium show, July 1991

* KICK Aftershow pass and lanyard

* Set of INXS pin badges

* Calling All Nations keyring

