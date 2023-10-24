INXS Members Reunite To Celebrate 4 Billion Streams

Photo credit - Ben Symons -courtesy UMe

(UMe) INXS band members Andrew, Tim & Jon Farriss, Kirk Pengilly, and Garry Gary Beers came together for the first time in six years last week for an intimate lunch event in Sydney, Australia, hosted by Universal Music (Australia) and Petrol Records, to celebrate their incredible contribution to the global music industry by reaching an astonishing milestone of 4 billion streams.

"It's truly mind-blowing that our music has been streamed over 4,000,000,000 times - and incredibly humbling," Tim Farriss reflects. "I'm grateful I'm not the one tallying them all! Our success can be attributed to crafting amazing songs as a band that's grown up together, made a pact, and devoted our lives to performing them. This achievement truly demonstrates the enduring relevance of our music to this day."

A special acknowledgment was also made to Michael Hutchence and Petrol Records Chairman and Founder, the late Chris Murphy, who guided INXS' music globally for decades and ensured INXS continued to evolve and generate new audiences for years to come.

Andrew Farriss shares, "As we celebrate this monumental milestone of 4 billion streams together, we all acknowledge that it's a feat that would have made Michael incredibly proud, as it does for all of us."

Forty-six years ago, on August 16, 1977, The Farriss Brothers, a band that would soon be renamed INXS, played their debut gig at a house party in Whale Beach, Sydney. Since that day, INXS has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, making them one of Australia's biggest-selling music acts of all time.

The band has a long list of milestone achievements they have accomplished in the past decade alone, including INXS The Very Best album, surpassing its 581st week on the Australian ARIA Top 100 album chart, which equates to over 11 years in the Top 100 - the longest stay of any album in the current top 100.

Each band member received a unique award crafted by Aboriginal artist Timothy Cook. His artwork features circles to symbolize the moon and the pwanga (dots), representing the japalinga (stars). The artist and this particular painting were chosen for the achievement award due to their connection to Full Moon Dirty Hearts, which is on the cusp of its 30th anniversary.

"Michael's absence is deeply felt by all of us," Andrew Farriss continues, "and it's a common thread and sentiment that's vividly captured within the pages of Calling All Nations, which serves as a testament to the enduring love for and of our fans."

