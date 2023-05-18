.

It Man Deliver 'White Heat' Ahead Of Brix Smith Tour

05-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

It Man Single art
Single art

(Cannonball) It Man have released a video for their new single 'White Heat'? It's a satirical romp through the fictional psyche of a young, middle-class 20th century couple fantasizing about explosives, casual gambling and being Ray Liotta.

The band are heading on tour in May & June as support for legendary post-punk icon BRIX SMITH (former lead guitarist of The Fall)- visiting Bristol, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Stroud and Portsmouth!

In a moving tributem the band made a statement on their social media ahead of the release of debut single 'White Heat', which reads as follows, "After much thought and consideration, we have decided that we will no longer perform or release music as The Jacques. Since the formation of the band 8 years ago, our line-up has changed, sometimes amicably but also in ways beyond our control. Four years ago, we lost our best friend and bassist Will. We had just completed our debut album 'The Four Five Three' after spending our early 20s living and touring together. These are precious memories of ours and we are grateful for all of the friendship, support and love we have received over the years. We are currently finishing an album that we feel marks a departure from our previous musical direction. It is for that reason that we have agreed to be known by a different name moving forward. Thank you all for your continued support. Love, Finn, Elliot, Harry & Dexter a.k.a It Man"

23rd May / Bristol / Strange Brew w/ BRIX SMITH
24th May / Manchester / Yes w/ BRIX SMITH
28th May / London / Lower Third w/ BRIX SMITH
8th June / Newcastle / Cluny 1 w/ BRIX SMITH
15th June / Stroud / Subscription Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH
16th June / Portsmouth / Wedgewood Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH
18th June / London / AMP w/ MENADES
19th June / Brighton / Prince Albert w/ MENADES

Related Stories
It Man Deliver 'White Heat' Ahead Of Brix Smith Tour

KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works

Descendants Of Sun Studio Era Rock Collaborate On New Version Of Johnny Cash Classic

Maneskin Played To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert (2022 In Review)

The Stone Foxes Share New Single Man's Red Fire and Announce Album

More It Man News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Does Surprise Jam- Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic- Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more

Day In Country

GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more

Day In Pop

Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour

Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic

Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast

Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video

Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video

Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video

Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video

Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single