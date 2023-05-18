It Man Deliver 'White Heat' Ahead Of Brix Smith Tour

(Cannonball) It Man have released a video for their new single 'White Heat'? It's a satirical romp through the fictional psyche of a young, middle-class 20th century couple fantasizing about explosives, casual gambling and being Ray Liotta.
The band are heading on tour in May & June as support for legendary post-punk icon BRIX SMITH (former lead guitarist of The Fall)- visiting Bristol, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Stroud and Portsmouth!
In a moving tributem the band made a statement on their social media ahead of the release of debut single 'White Heat', which reads as follows, "After much thought and consideration, we have decided that we will no longer perform or release music as The Jacques. Since the formation of the band 8 years ago, our line-up has changed, sometimes amicably but also in ways beyond our control. Four years ago, we lost our best friend and bassist Will. We had just completed our debut album 'The Four Five Three' after spending our early 20s living and touring together. These are precious memories of ours and we are grateful for all of the friendship, support and love we have received over the years. We are currently finishing an album that we feel marks a departure from our previous musical direction. It is for that reason that we have agreed to be known by a different name moving forward. Thank you all for your continued support. Love, Finn, Elliot, Harry & Dexter a.k.a It Man"
23rd May / Bristol / Strange Brew w/ BRIX SMITH
24th May / Manchester / Yes w/ BRIX SMITH
28th May / London / Lower Third w/ BRIX SMITH
8th June / Newcastle / Cluny 1 w/ BRIX SMITH
15th June / Stroud / Subscription Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH
16th June / Portsmouth / Wedgewood Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH
18th June / London / AMP w/ MENADES
19th June / Brighton / Prince Albert w/ MENADES
