(hennemusic) KISS manager Doc McGhee has confirmed the band will be featured in a new biopic tentatively entitled "Shout It Out Loud."
"It's a biopic about the first four years of KISS," McGhee tells The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. "We're just starting it now. We've already sold it, it's already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That's moving along and that'll come in '24."
According to a 2021 Deadline report, the project will be directed by Joachim Ronning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", with a script is written by Ole Sanders.
Rock-based biopics have made headlines in recent years, with Queen's 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody" going on to win four Academy Awards and earn more than $900 million dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing music biopic in history, while the success of Motley Crue's 2019 film, "The Dirt", inspired the band to reunite for the biggest tour of their career; recent projects have featured a look at the careers of Elton John ("Rocketman") and Elvis Presley ("Elvis").
Get more details and stream the "Shout It Out Loud" video here.
KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'War Machine'
Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour
Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot
KISS Howard Stern Performance Videos Streaming Online
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne