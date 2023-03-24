.

KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works

Bruce Henne | 03-24-2023

KISS Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) KISS manager Doc McGhee has confirmed the band will be featured in a new biopic tentatively entitled "Shout It Out Loud."

"It's a biopic about the first four years of KISS," McGhee tells The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. "We're just starting it now. We've already sold it, it's already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That's moving along and that'll come in '24."

According to a 2021 Deadline report, the project will be directed by Joachim Ronning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", with a script is written by Ole Sanders.

Rock-based biopics have made headlines in recent years, with Queen's 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody" going on to win four Academy Awards and earn more than $900 million dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing music biopic in history, while the success of Motley Crue's 2019 film, "The Dirt", inspired the band to reunite for the biggest tour of their career; recent projects have featured a look at the careers of Elton John ("Rocketman") and Elvis Presley ("Elvis").

Get more details and stream the "Shout It Out Loud" video here.

KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works

