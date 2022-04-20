Jack White Tops Multiple U.S. Charts With 'Fear Of The Dawn'

(hennemusic) Jack White has debuted at No. 1 on nine US charts with the recent release of his brand new studio album, "Fear Of The Dawn," according to Billboard.

They report that the project sold 42,000 equivalent album units earned to lead Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Vinyl Albums, Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, Digital Albums, Current Digital Albums, Current Internet Albums, and Record Label Independent via White's own Third Man Records.

"Fear Of The Dawn" also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 after previously debuting at No. 1 with his last three albums: 2012's "Blunderbuss", 2014's "Lazaretto" and 2018's "Boarding House Reach."

