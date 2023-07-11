Jackie Venson Leads This Year's Swan Songs Serenade

(Juice Consulting) Swan Songs, the Austin music nonprofit dedicated to recognizing the power of music at the end of life, helping bring conversations about death out of the shadows, and supporting regional musicians by compensating them for their participation, announces their 13th annual Swan Songs Serenade, which will return Oct. 29 at Four Seasons Hotel Austin (98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701), from 6 - 10 p.m.

The Swan Songs Serenade is the nonprofit's yearly benefit and outreach event where donors, supporters and the community gather for one magical night of music and remembrance.

This year, the event will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, silent and live auctions and a live performance by Jackie Venson. The event will be hosted by beloved journalist and broadcaster Judy Maggio.

Individual tickets are $200 and will be available to purchase Sept. 1. Additional ticketing information, table pricing and sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Swan Songs Serenade will be announced on Swan Songs website www.swansongs.org in the coming weeks.

"Jackie 'gets' what Swan Songs is all about and has always been supportive of our mission," said Christine Albert, Swan Songs Founder & CEO. "Growing up here in Austin, and as the daughter of a musician, she understands the power of music to transform and the importance of supporting our local music community. I can feel it in my bones - this will be one of the most exciting and electrifying Serenades!"

Event Chairs for this year's Serenade are Swan Songs Secretary of the Board Liz Land and longtime Swan Songs supporter Mafalda Tan. Current sponsors include HEB and Austin Geriatric Specialists.

"It's an honor to be chairing this year's Serenade," said 2023 Swan Songs Serenade Co-chairs Liz Land and Mafalda Tan. "We view it as a wonderful opportunity to raise funds in support of an organization that is dear to us and to introduce more people in our personal circles to this important work. We can't wait to gather to tell Swan Songs' story to an ever-expanding audience, and be serenaded by the amazing Jackie Venson."

Earlier this year, Swan Songs announced a $50,000 matching gift from Tito's Handmade Vodka in support of the nonprofit's National Expansion Initiative, intended to build community and spread the Swan Songs mission. Swan Songs will receive the funds over the course of two years as they develop the national model. By the end of 2023, after undergoing a rigorous approval process, a limited number of communities will be invited to establish a Swan Songs Affiliate, a separate legal 501(c)(3) entity that aligns with Swan Songs' principles and vision. By empowering others to create the structure around the mission and take ownership of its success, each Swan Songs location can be a community effort, infused with the unique culture and characteristics of the region. Find out more here.

