Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

(Atom Splitter) Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest) has started working on new music produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider) that will feature his heaviest songs yet and has shared a teaser video for the project.

Players on the effort include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Jamey Jasta remarks, "Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!"

Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper's "thank you" list for a limited time here. Watch the teaser video below:

