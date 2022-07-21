Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

(Atom Splitter) Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest) has started working on new music produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider) that will feature his heaviest songs yet and has shared a teaser video for the project.
Players on the effort include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).
Jamey Jasta remarks, "Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!"
Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper's "thank you" list for a limited time here. Watch the teaser video below:
Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review
Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band
Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video
Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more
Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more
Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live
Song Premiere: Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'
A Day To Remember Share 'Miracle' Video
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single
Norma Jean Share 'Sleep Explosion' Video
Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album
Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes Fans To Comic-Con