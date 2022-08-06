J.D. Huggins Shares 'Life I Lead' Video

Album cover art

Southern alt-rocker J.D. Huggins has premiered a music video for his new single "Life I Lead". The track comes from his debut album, "Head Full Of Monsters", which was released last month.

The video was directed by Alisa Daglio (Body Count, Yelawolf) in Ashland City, TN. J.D. had this to say, "I really wanted to do a music video with a story line and have family and friends play the roles.

"I always thought that would be fun and also rewarding for them to experience how it worked and get the opportunity to be involved. In the 'Life I Lead' music video I was able to have my niece, Jaylee Grace, and my son, Owen in it. I also had my brother in-law and some dear friends come be a part of it."

He said of the video location, "We shot this music video on an old property out in Ashland City, TN. The property had the same vibe as my upbringing in the Appalachians mountains, making it the perfect spot to shoot a song about that region.

"The details of the video aren't a reflection of my childhood but more or less a dark twist on how it can be back in the mountains. I have always loved dark story lines and unexpected twists in music videos and movies, so this seemed like a perfect song to accomplish that." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: J.D. Huggins' Head Full Of Monsters

J.D. Huggins Delivers Who Have You Become Video

J.D. Huggins Delivers 'Head Full Of Monsters' Video

J.D. Huggins Music and Merch

News > J.D. Huggins