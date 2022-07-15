Singled Out: J.D. Huggins' Head Full Of Monsters

J.D. Huggins is releasing a live, in-studio video for his latest single and title track to his brand new album, "Head Full Of Monsters", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"'Head Full of Monsters' was a song I had not intended to show many people, much less record and release as a single. I didn't think it was a song that would fit this project, nor did I think anyone would be able to relate to a song so personal. I was incredibly wrong about that. Since I have released this song, I have had thousands upon thousands of people comment, post and/or message me about it and how much they in fact do relate.



'Head Full of Monsters' was written about the loss of my first-born son, Nolan Joel Huggins, and the time period in which I went through that horrific experience. I was freshly clean from alcohol; with a lifetime of abuse that I had never addressed prior. I felt as if my life was finally coming together with having a son on the way and having a newfound take on my life with my sobriety when my life came crashing down worse than ever. It was an incredibly hard time staying sober while mourning the loss of a child.



Though I still live with this pain and always will, this song has changed my life in many ways. Hearing other's stories and not feeling quite so alone has been a huge step toward truly mourning and coming to terms with what happened in my past. It taught me that I am strong enough to hold a torch for those with pain and sorrow, but that there is healing in telling your story and not being ashamed of a rough past. Life is incredibly short, so don't waste a day worrying about things that don't matter. If I have learned one thing through my experience it would be that clichés like that are in fact sobering truths."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about JD here

