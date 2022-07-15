Singled Out: J.D. Huggins' Head Full Of Monsters

J.D. Huggins is releasing a live, in-studio video for his latest single and title track to his brand new album, "Head Full Of Monsters", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"'Head Full of Monsters' was a song I had not intended to show many people, much less record and release as a single. I didn't think it was a song that would fit this project, nor did I think anyone would be able to relate to a song so personal. I was incredibly wrong about that. Since I have released this song, I have had thousands upon thousands of people comment, post and/or message me about it and how much they in fact do relate.
'Head Full of Monsters' was written about the loss of my first-born son, Nolan Joel Huggins, and the time period in which I went through that horrific experience. I was freshly clean from alcohol; with a lifetime of abuse that I had never addressed prior. I felt as if my life was finally coming together with having a son on the way and having a newfound take on my life with my sobriety when my life came crashing down worse than ever. It was an incredibly hard time staying sober while mourning the loss of a child.
Though I still live with this pain and always will, this song has changed my life in many ways. Hearing other's stories and not feeling quite so alone has been a huge step toward truly mourning and coming to terms with what happened in my past. It taught me that I am strong enough to hold a torch for those with pain and sorrow, but that there is healing in telling your story and not being ashamed of a rough past. Life is incredibly short, so don't waste a day worrying about things that don't matter. If I have learned one thing through my experience it would be that clichés like that are in fact sobering truths."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about JD here
J.D. Huggins Delivers Who Have You Become Video
J.D. Huggins Delivers 'Head Full Of Monsters' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video
Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie
Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End
Beastie Boys Will 'Check Your Head' Again With Special Reissue
The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song