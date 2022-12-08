Jerry Cantrell Shares Live Performance Video Of 'Atone'

Event promo

(hennemusic) Alice in Chains star Jerry Cantrell is sharing a live performance video of "Atone", the lead single to his 2021 album, "Brighten." Cantrell and his touring band were recorded performing the song at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last fall as part of the album's record release event, which mixed live music and conversation as part of a ticketed and livestreamed show hosted by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin.

The album launch performance saw Cantrell joined by many of the musicians featured on "Brighten", which features eight new original songs and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."

Cantrell will play two shows with Bush in late January before launching the closing leg of his US tour in support of the record in Ventura, CA in February 21. Stream the performance video for "Atone" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour

Jerry Cantrell Streams Grammy Museum Performance Of 'Siren Song'

Jerry Cantrell Shares Live 'Prism Of Doubt' Video

Jerry Cantrell Announces 2023 Brighten US Tour Dates

Jerry Cantrell Music and Merch

News > Jerry Cantrell