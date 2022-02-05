.

Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces UK Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joanne Shaw Taylor Promo photo courtesy Noble PR
Promo photo courtesy Noble PR

Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced that she will be launching a short 5 date UK tour this April to promote her latest studio effort, "The Blues Album".

The tour will include stops in Sunderland Fire Station (Saturday 23 April), York Barbican (Sunday 24 April), London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Tuesday 26 April), Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion (Friday 29 April), and Coventry HMV Empire (Saturday 30 April).

"I'd known from the beginning of my recording career that one day I wanted to record an album of blues covers, I just wasn't sure when the right time to do that would be," says Joanne. "I've always found it far easier to write my own material than come up with creative ways to make other artists' material my own."
"We wanted to make a tough vocal centric straight blues record that showcases Joanne's amazing talent but in a slightly different light," explains Bonamassa. "Joanne is a dear friend and a superstar. Josh and I focused on testing her limits and pushing boundaries that might not have occurred before. It's all about making a statement and having the listener want to play the music repeatedly."

Joanne's covers album pays tribute to artists and bands that are not obvious choices including Little Village, Little Milton, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, James Ray, but, at the same time, she covers seminal blues icons including Albert King, Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green and Magic Sam. Some of the songs covered are B-sides of singles.

Related Stories


Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces UK Tour

Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'The Best Thing' Video

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video- Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For New Song- Halestorm- more

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour- more

Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1

MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard