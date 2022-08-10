Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency

(hennemusic) Joe Walsh kicked off his guest residency on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 8, and the program is sharing video from the Monday episode.
Walsh is sitting in with Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human this week, sharing a mix of music that is expected to include his work with The Eagles and The James Gang, and his solo material.
Throughout his extensive career, the rocker has delivered a number of classic songs, including "Funk #49" and "Walk 'Away" with The James Gang, "Life In The Fast lane" and "In The City" with The Eagles, and solo hits like "Rocky Mountain Way" and "Life's Been Good."
Walsh and The Eagles will resume their 2022 Hotel California tour on September 9 in Toronto, ON as part of a two-week series of Canadian shows.
Watch video of Joe's opening night appearance here.
