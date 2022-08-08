Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert With Residency

(hennemusic) The Eagles legend Joe Walsh will perform a guest residency on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the week of Monday, August 8.
The Eagles guitarist and solo artist will sit in with Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human for the series of late night programs, following similar appearances in the past few weeks by St. Vincent and James Taylor.
Walsh and The Eagles will resume their Hotel California tour on September 9 when they play the first of two nights in Toronto, ON as part of a two-week series of dates across Canada.
The rocker also recently announced details for his VetsAid 2022! concert event; the November 13 show at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature a James Gang reunion with guest Dave Grohl, and performances by Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.
